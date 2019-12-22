Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryce Lewis Fish. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Dungeness Community Church 45 Eberle Lane Sequim , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Bryce Lewis Fish, 78, of Sequim, passed away on November 26, 2019.



He was born on September 2, 1941, in Whitewater, Wisconsin, to Roger and LeNoire (Young) Fish. While his father was a forester, he attended one room schools in many small Montana towns.



The first time Bryce bounced a basketball on concrete (this was a memorable event!), was in sixth grade after moving to Middleton, Wisconsin, where his dad, with the help of Bryce's grandfather, Elmer Fish, began a lumber business.



He met (Jean) Gail Heebink in elementary school. In high school, they teamed up to tackle the first of many projects together: they built a car. Bryce did the mechanical work while Gail did the upholstering.



After one year at the



The two mountain climbed, summiting Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Adams, Mt. Sahale, Mt. Constance and The Tooth. Bryce and Gail eloped in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on March 20, 1965.



Bryce and Gail proved to be an excellent team. In 1968, with their first daughter, Kimberly Gail, they returned to Middleton, had their second daughter, Kira Margaret, became active members of the community and helped grow his father's lumber business, Fish Building Supply.



They flew (Bryce was a pilot), sailed, rebuilt an MG TD, canoed, rowed, skied and camped. Utilizing the hydraulic jacks from a dump truck, Bryce built an addition on the family home that featured an opening hinged roof. (Featured in Popular Science magazine!) Many family trips were enjoyed over the years, with hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon being one of the favorites.



Fond memories of the Pacific Northwest brought the couple back to Washington in 1990, this time to Sequim, where they boated the San Juan Islands and the Inside Passage to Alaska.



Having been a charter member of the Madison WestTowne Middleton



He earned the nickname "Bobcat Bryce" for the numerous projects he helped complete with his Bobcat Skid Steer Loader. He supported Oxford House, helped found the Science Cafe, was an active member of Dungeness Community Church and was extremely proud to be part of the success of the Sequim Boys and Girls Club.



Bryce was bursting with creative ideas, making him a powerful problem solver and a delightful babysitter. He was adored by his grandchildren, as he often had unusual fun activities planned for their time together.



As Gail's memory failed, Bryce became a devoted, patient caregiver. Inspired by the Sequim Wheelers, Bryce purchased a wheelchair-bike allowing the pair to pedal many trails on the Olympic Peninsula. Although Bryce served as an exceptional role model of love and kindness for much of his life, the immense depth of these qualities were revealed in the last several years as he cared for his beloved Gail.



Bryce is survived by his wife, Gail; his children: Kimberly (Stephen) Rosales of Sequim, and Kira (Thomas) Dott of Barneveld, Wisconsin; three grandchildren: Elizabeth and Ashley Rosales and Brayden Dott; his brother, Peter Fish of Sedona, Arizona; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Chloe.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Dungeness Community Church, 45 Eberle Lane, Sequim, on January 4, 2020, at 2 PM. The family encourages memorials be made to: Sequim Sunrise Rotary's Shelterbox Program, Oxford House, the Dungeness Community Church Mission Fund or the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula. Bryce Lewis Fish, 78, of Sequim, passed away on November 26, 2019.He was born on September 2, 1941, in Whitewater, Wisconsin, to Roger and LeNoire (Young) Fish. While his father was a forester, he attended one room schools in many small Montana towns.The first time Bryce bounced a basketball on concrete (this was a memorable event!), was in sixth grade after moving to Middleton, Wisconsin, where his dad, with the help of Bryce's grandfather, Elmer Fish, began a lumber business.He met (Jean) Gail Heebink in elementary school. In high school, they teamed up to tackle the first of many projects together: they built a car. Bryce did the mechanical work while Gail did the upholstering.After one year at the University of Wisconsin -Madison, Bryce transferred to the University of Montana, in Missoula, and obtained a degree in wood technology in 1964. His first job led him to Washington to work for Simpson Research. Now a registered nurse, Gail moved to Bellevue, Washington, and took a job at Overlake Memorial Hospital.The two mountain climbed, summiting Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Adams, Mt. Sahale, Mt. Constance and The Tooth. Bryce and Gail eloped in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on March 20, 1965.Bryce and Gail proved to be an excellent team. In 1968, with their first daughter, Kimberly Gail, they returned to Middleton, had their second daughter, Kira Margaret, became active members of the community and helped grow his father's lumber business, Fish Building Supply.They flew (Bryce was a pilot), sailed, rebuilt an MG TD, canoed, rowed, skied and camped. Utilizing the hydraulic jacks from a dump truck, Bryce built an addition on the family home that featured an opening hinged roof. (Featured in Popular Science magazine!) Many family trips were enjoyed over the years, with hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon being one of the favorites.Fond memories of the Pacific Northwest brought the couple back to Washington in 1990, this time to Sequim, where they boated the San Juan Islands and the Inside Passage to Alaska.Having been a charter member of the Madison WestTowne Middleton Rotary Club in 1971 and named a Paul Harris Fellow in 1985, Bryce continued as a Rotarian with the Sequim Sunrise Club in Washington. Among other community awards, he received the Distinguished Service Award, from Sequim Sunrise Rotary, in 2017, and the Clallam County Community Service Award in 2006.He earned the nickname "Bobcat Bryce" for the numerous projects he helped complete with his Bobcat Skid Steer Loader. He supported Oxford House, helped found the Science Cafe, was an active member of Dungeness Community Church and was extremely proud to be part of the success of the Sequim Boys and Girls Club.Bryce was bursting with creative ideas, making him a powerful problem solver and a delightful babysitter. He was adored by his grandchildren, as he often had unusual fun activities planned for their time together.As Gail's memory failed, Bryce became a devoted, patient caregiver. Inspired by the Sequim Wheelers, Bryce purchased a wheelchair-bike allowing the pair to pedal many trails on the Olympic Peninsula. Although Bryce served as an exceptional role model of love and kindness for much of his life, the immense depth of these qualities were revealed in the last several years as he cared for his beloved Gail.Bryce is survived by his wife, Gail; his children: Kimberly (Stephen) Rosales of Sequim, and Kira (Thomas) Dott of Barneveld, Wisconsin; three grandchildren: Elizabeth and Ashley Rosales and Brayden Dott; his brother, Peter Fish of Sedona, Arizona; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Chloe.A Celebration of Life will be held at Dungeness Community Church, 45 Eberle Lane, Sequim, on January 4, 2020, at 2 PM. The family encourages memorials be made to: Sequim Sunrise Rotary's Shelterbox Program, Oxford House, the Dungeness Community Church Mission Fund or the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International World War II University of Wisconsin Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close