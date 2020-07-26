Cal Roedell

Cal is the oldest of five children born to Rolland and Wilma Roedell. The family moved to Port Angeles in 1960.
Cal graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1967, and married Karen Felton in 1969. The Roedells moved to Salem, Oregon, until 1980 when they returned to Port Angeles and Cal joined his parents in their landscaping company.
He also worked with the developmentally disabled population through Diversified Industries; when that company changed direction, Cal made the difficult decision to return to college to gain an AA degree in Chemical Dependency Counseling.
He worked with clients at Oak Street counseling and later at Reflections, providing many people with tools for life change. He is beloved by many in the community.
Cal breathed his last on this earth on June 23rd.
He is survived by his four siblings; his wife; and four children and their spouses; 19 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
One of the biggest joys of his life has been doing life with family. Cousin Camp, an annual event for the grandchildren for almost twenty years, has been a highlight of each summer. His family will miss him daily until we are reunited with him for eternity through the saving grace of Jesus Christ.
Memorial donations may be made in care of missionary Doug Nichols of Commission to Every Nation (www.cten.org
or phone 800-872-5404) to feed poverty stricken people in the Philippines.
A memorial service will be held on the grounds of Fairview Bible Church, 385 O'Brien Rd., on August 15th. Those wishing to attend must register at https://bookwhen.com/croedellmemorial#focus=ev-sn4m-20200815100000
(link also posted on Cal's facebook page.)