Calvin Douglas Roedell
1948 - 2020
Port Angeles resident Calvin Douglas Roedell died from natural causes at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.
He was 71.
Services: A private graveside service has been held. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The family requests donations in his name to help feed the hungry in the Phillipines in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made by calling 888-872-5404 or online at www.cten.org.
Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lindefuneralservice.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.
