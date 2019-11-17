Cameron Richard Davis, born 05 March, 1999, left us suddenly and tragically on 11 November, 2019.
Born to Jill Reuther in Port Angeles, he was a happy, content, baby who grew to be an amazing young man. Funny, smart and kind, with a wild imagination and great love of silly jokes, Cameron was loved by many, and leaves behind a heartbroken group of family and friends. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and Cameron had the best village – he had a village that extended beyond his mother and family, and we would like to thank them all for the difference they made, especially his many aunts and uncles, his Godmother Brenda Miranda, and his Mentor, Sam Ford.
Cameron was a Little League team player, a fan of Magic card game and D&D, a 2017 graduate of Port Townsend High School, and a graduate of the Washington Youth Academy, in Bremerton.
The youth academy led him to join the Marines, which he loved, although he was not a fan of all the hiking and marching they did. He did, however, love video games and making funny videos with his friends, even when their shenanigans resulted in the police paying a visit for noise complaints.
Cameron is preceded in death by his beloved cousin, Krystal Reuther; and his grandfather Frank Davis, whom he adored.
He is survived by his mother, Jill Reuther of Port Townsend; his sisters, Linsay Meyrick and Ashley Howes; grandmother, Pam Davis of Port Angeles; and biological father, Kevin Davis; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, 23 November 2019, at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, in Chimacum. Luncheon to follow – please join us to celebrate this amazing young man.
