Port Angeles native, Candi Jean Dewater, passed away on November 20, 2019, from illness complications. She was 46.



Candi was born on January 27, 1973, to Nannette Irene and Carl Lee Dewater. She graduated high school and from Olympic Peninsula College with an AA degree.



She was filled with light and was strong yet humble. Her heart was full of beauty, softness, love and kindness. She had a smile that lit up the world around her. She was non-judgmental and met people where they were; they felt understood.



Candi was an amazing woman, selfless mother and amazing aunt. She loved the color red, raspberry mocha with real peanut butter and chocolate whipped cream and telling jokes. She loved being part of a large family as she basked in the abundant love and laughter.



She was preceded in death by her dad, Carl Lee Dewater; aunt, Tami Terry; grandmother, Joy Walker; grandfathers, Leroy Walker and Carl Cedar.



Candi is survived by her son, Rodney Dewater; mother Nannette Dewater; brothers, Bryan Dewater and Carl (Nicole) Dewater; sisters, Jeannette Dewater and Tonya (Joey) Danz; ten nieces; nine nephews; four grand-nieces and three grand-nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held this Sunday, December 15, from 12-3 PM, at the Lincoln Park Cabin.



Any memorial contributions may be sent to the Candi Dewater Memorial, Sound Community Bank 110 N. Alder St. Port Angeles 98362.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019

