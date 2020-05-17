Carla Gay Michaels was born on Flag Day (June 14, 1944) to Carl John Michaels II and Lucille Olga Nitz in Chicago, Illinois.



She attended West Pullman Elementary, Christian Fenger High School and the University of Illinois, in DeKalb, Illinois.



In 1965, Carla moved to Sequim with her parents and three of her four siblings. She worked for Frontier Realty, in Sequim; lived two years in Seattle working in Insurance; and back to Sequim to work at the Sequim Post Office, which she left to stay on the farm and take care of her ill mother.



There were a lot of things she loved to do, taking care of the farm and all the animals, she was an insatiable reader (especially mysteries), and she enjoyed volunteering at the Clallam County Genealogical Society Research Center and being a member and attending the Jefferson County Genealogical Society meetings.



But her most wonderful gift was being a loving and dedicated daughter and the greatest sister in the world.



Carla was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Lucille L. Michaels Bonhart and her husband Johann N. (Hans) Bonhart of Chicago Heights, Illinois; and her sweet and loving red heeler, Beau.



She is survived by her sister, Karen Michaels Niemi of Sequim; two brothers, Carl John Michaels III and his wife Donna Dryke Michaels of Whitehorse, Y.T., Canada and William Kent Michaels and his Love, Lexie Knauss, (who Carla called her sister) of Sequim.



Carla was an independent woman and a force to be reckoned with, but most of all she was a truly fantastic and loving aunt to Pamela Michaels Vessey and husband Rich of Las Vegas Nevada; Kristine Michaels Lemley and husband Jesse of Beaver Creek Y.T. Canada; Johann N. Bonhart and wife Laura Pettry Bonhart of Magnolia Texas; Michael Raymond Bonhart of Chicago Heights, Illinois; Krista Bonhart Frank and husband Art of Frankfort, Illinois; two great nieces and a great nephew, Brittany Frank Schroer and husband Adam of Schoolcraft, Michigan, Joseph Frank and wife Caitlin Romani Frank of Chicago, Illinois, Danielle Frank of Tinley Park, Illinois; and one great grand niece and two great-grand nephews Lilly Lucille Schroer, Palmer Schroer, and Jack Schroer of Schoolcraft, Michigan; and many loving cousins.



Carla wished there to be no services, if you would like, you can make donations to the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society, Peninsula Friends of Animals, or the Welfare for Animals Guild.



A sister is someone who



Loves you from the heart,



No matter how much you argue



You cannot be drawn apart.



She is a joy



That cannot be taken away,



Once she enters your life



She is there to stay.



By



S. Sharma

