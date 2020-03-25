Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlene Annetta Bryant. View Sign Service Information Linde Price Funeral Service 170 W Sequim Bay Rd SEQUIM , WA 98382 (360)-683-1649 Service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Carlene Bryant was born April 26, 1941, to Melvin and Lois Lund. Carlene was born in Port Angeles at Davidson Hay Hospital.

She spent her early years in Port Gamble and returned to Port Angeles going to Dry Creek School and graduating from Port Angeles High School, in 1959.

Later that year, she married Aerlyn Bryant. She then started 60 years of a lifelong adventure; starting with two daughters in two years.

With the daughters came Brownies, Girl Scouts, Rainbow and all the things in between.

In the late 60s, Carlene and her husband turned their love of boats and water into, eventually, 13 years of fun with Port Angeles Yacht Club. During this time, a third daughter was born, in 1976.

To start their new business, Bryant's Upholstery, and bring in more money, Carlene worked at Traylors Restaurant and the shop office, until the shop needed her full time.

In the 80s, the family added to their adventures by buying a place on the Bogachiel River. It let her and the girls enjoy the rivers, beaches, and everything else the Northwest has to offer.

In 1993, Carlene saw an RV in which she fell in love. After a two week session of negotiating, she and the salesman came to a price her husband would pay.

With this new life, Carlene enjoyed the time she spent in campouts with family, friends and classmates from her high school years. She loved seeing all the things that went by when she sat behind that big windshield.

After retiring, her favorite times were spent traveling the western US and wintering in Yuma, Arizona.

Carlene lived a large part of her life with health problems most people would complain about. In later years, it slowed her down, but it never stopped her love or her smile!

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Lois Lund; brother, Melvin Lund; parents-in-law, Harold and Gladys Bryant; and brother-in-law, Jerrald Bryant.

Carlene is survived by her husband, Aerlyn Bryant; daughters, Michelle Bryant-Franklin, Aerlyn (Lyn) (Roger) Bryant-Raymer and Jennifer (Jake) Bryant-Trembley; brother, Kenny Lund; brothers-in-law, Clark (Pat) Bryant, Verner (Bobbi) Bryant, Michael Bryant and Matt (Londa) Bryant; sister, Melva Lund Bennett; sister-in-law, Lila Bryant; grandchildren, Stephanie (Wes) Buck, Gregory (Jessica) Doran, Thomas (Cleo) Doran, Joe Winningham, Toni Bryant, Ashley Bryant, Krystal (Alex) Diffendaffer, Brandon Raymer and Isaac Tremblay; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Carlene has left a hole in the hearts of our family that can never be filled, as it should be.

Thank you, Carlene, for being ours. Services will be a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Clallam County Humane Society or Volunteer Hospice. It would be appreciated. Carlene Bryant was born April 26, 1941, to Melvin and Lois Lund. Carlene was born in Port Angeles at Davidson Hay Hospital.She spent her early years in Port Gamble and returned to Port Angeles going to Dry Creek School and graduating from Port Angeles High School, in 1959.Later that year, she married Aerlyn Bryant. She then started 60 years of a lifelong adventure; starting with two daughters in two years.With the daughters came Brownies, Girl Scouts, Rainbow and all the things in between.In the late 60s, Carlene and her husband turned their love of boats and water into, eventually, 13 years of fun with Port Angeles Yacht Club. During this time, a third daughter was born, in 1976.To start their new business, Bryant's Upholstery, and bring in more money, Carlene worked at Traylors Restaurant and the shop office, until the shop needed her full time.In the 80s, the family added to their adventures by buying a place on the Bogachiel River. It let her and the girls enjoy the rivers, beaches, and everything else the Northwest has to offer.In 1993, Carlene saw an RV in which she fell in love. After a two week session of negotiating, she and the salesman came to a price her husband would pay.With this new life, Carlene enjoyed the time she spent in campouts with family, friends and classmates from her high school years. She loved seeing all the things that went by when she sat behind that big windshield.After retiring, her favorite times were spent traveling the western US and wintering in Yuma, Arizona.Carlene lived a large part of her life with health problems most people would complain about. In later years, it slowed her down, but it never stopped her love or her smile!She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Lois Lund; brother, Melvin Lund; parents-in-law, Harold and Gladys Bryant; and brother-in-law, Jerrald Bryant.Carlene is survived by her husband, Aerlyn Bryant; daughters, Michelle Bryant-Franklin, Aerlyn (Lyn) (Roger) Bryant-Raymer and Jennifer (Jake) Bryant-Trembley; brother, Kenny Lund; brothers-in-law, Clark (Pat) Bryant, Verner (Bobbi) Bryant, Michael Bryant and Matt (Londa) Bryant; sister, Melva Lund Bennett; sister-in-law, Lila Bryant; grandchildren, Stephanie (Wes) Buck, Gregory (Jessica) Doran, Thomas (Cleo) Doran, Joe Winningham, Toni Bryant, Ashley Bryant, Krystal (Alex) Diffendaffer, Brandon Raymer and Isaac Tremblay; and 15 great-grandchildren.Carlene has left a hole in the hearts of our family that can never be filled, as it should be.Thank you, Carlene, for being ours. Services will be a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Clallam County Humane Society or Volunteer Hospice. It would be appreciated. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close