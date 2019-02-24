Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann (Pastorelli) Hagar. View Sign

Carol was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Joe and Betty Pastorelli; she was the second born of six. Her family moved to Appleton, Wisconsin, when Carol was in elementary school. In Appleton, Carol attended St. Therese Catholic School and Xavier Catholic High School, graduating in 1969.



After high school, Carol went to work for the city of Appleton. In 1971, Carol married Jim Thies and they had two children, Jodi and Paul. Carol and Jim later divorced.



In 1982, during a trip to Port Angeles to visit family, Carol was set up on a blind date with Steve Hagar. To say that they hit it off would be an understatement. Carol returned to Appleton and after a one and a half year long-distance romance (with a couple of trips to Appleton in between), Carol and her children moved to Port Angeles. She and Steve were married in June of 1984.



Carol worked for Dr. David Bihler as his office manager and right hand for 11 years before going to work for the City of Port Angeles as executive assistant to the Director of Finance, retiring in 2014, only a year before her cancer diagnosis.



Everyone who met Carol met a friend. She was a mighty force in a tiny package and embraced life with enthusiasm and wonder. Her optimistic attitude during her long illness was a comfort to those who loved her; as usual, she was looking out for us. When talking on the phone to family or close friends Carol ended every single conversation with "I love you" even if you were calling to tell her you would pick her up in 5 minutes. Words can't describe how much we will all miss hearing her say those words and we all loved her back completely.



Carol is survived by her children, Jodi Thies (Steve Webber) of Port Angeles, her son, Paul (Chris) Thies of Marinette, Wisconsin, and her stepson, Aaron (Nichole) Hagar of Madison, Wisconsin; her grandchildren, Evelyn, Jaxson, Hayden, Adrian, Kayla and Adam; and by her siblings, Nancy (Tom) Schiedermayer of Port Angeles, Mary (Scott) England, of Minneapolis, Mike (Tina) Pastorelli of Appleton, Phil (Kris) Pastorelli of Appleton.



Carol also leaves behind her much loved nieces and nephews, Joe, Nicole, Mike, Tyler, Nick, Alissa, Kelly, Heather, Amber and baby Raelle; lots of extended family in Chicago, her special childhood friends, Mary and Donna; and her many friends from her old work crew at the City of P.A.



Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Steve (2017), her brother, Joe; her parents; and her best four legged friends Paco and Rex.



For family and friends who want to make a memorial in Carol's name, she would have encouraged donations to the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society where she found her BFF Paco or to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County for the compassionate care that they provided not only to Carol but to her family.



Steve was a big train buff and when Carol wrote his obituary she told him to save her a seat aboard that last train so scoot over Steve, she's ready to come aboard.



We will all miss you both forever.



For as the final train appeared



And stopped beside the platform bare,



The last to journey disembarked



Then carried on their way,



Some stayed behind to watch it leave



With heavy heart and saddened tear,



They saw the guard with flag in hand



And looked on with dismay.



For as he closed each carriage door



Those days were gone for evermore.



(Excerpted from For As the Final Train Appeared; Andrew Blakemore) Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019

