Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann (Grey) Horne. View Sign

Carolyn Ann (Grey) Horne, 79, Port Angeles, Washington, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 12, 2019. She was a special person whose life was filled with caring for and about other people. She prioritized her life in such a way that the Lord was always first. Carolyn consciously lived her life in a matter consistent with her Christian faith.



She was born in Tacoma, on August 25, 1939, to her parents John Mulvey Grey and Clydene Lois (Iverson) Grey. She was the oldest of three children.



In her childhood and youth, her family lived in the Pacific Northwest and she graduated from Queen Anne High School, in Seattle, in 1957. With each passing year her high school friendships continued to be important. Over the years she stayed committed to the 1957 Class Reunion Committee, planning activities for class gatherings.



She attended Western Washington College in Bellingham. There, she fell in love with Curtis Horne and they married in 1959. In 1970, she completed her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education at Central Washington State College.



Curt and Carolyn had two daughters, Laurie and Tracie. The family lived in various communities such as Raymond, Renton, Ellensburg, Redmond, Moscow, Idaho, and finally in Port Angeles.



Carolyn's life was enhanced by her love of travel with her family. They traveled extensively throughout most of the continental United States and visited all seven continents. Through these travels, her genealogy findings brought her personal satisfaction as family pieces came together.



She lived for the joy of continuing long standing traditions with her family as precious time marched on. She enjoyed annual trips to museums, national parks, Amtrak trips and visits to see extended family with grandchildren in tow. Over 15 years, she designed Christmas-filled weekend traditions with the grandchildren. She loved the serendipity with the kids focusing on the celebration of the Birth of Christ.



Through the years, her life continued to flourish in faith and fellowship with friends. She was strongly committed to the Sisterhood of P.E.O. She was taken by the idea that P.E.O. lends a generous hand to young women to provide ways to further their education. She loved this sweet Sisterhood of faith and love.



The hallmark of Carolyn's life was loving kindness and an open heart. She believed and diligently practiced a tenet of her faith which simply stated, "Love One Another". She carried with her a beautiful smile and if you knew her or simply encountered her, it was a pleasant experience.



She is survived by her husband, Curtis; her daughters, Laurie (Kent) Wince, Tracie (Scott) Brodhun; sisters, Jan (Doug) Dunford, and Joan (Chuck) Mackdanz; grandchildren, Lynzie Brodhun, Lexie (Steve) Brodhun, Dana (Brett) Heggie, Heidi (Jordan) Makela, Callie Wince; and great-grandchildren Ace Brodhun–Ludke, Livia Makela, Royce Heggie.



The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 East Lopez in Port Angeles. A reception celebrating her life will follow at Port Angeles Crabhouse Restaurant, 221 North Lincoln Street, Port Angeles.



In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 East 8th Street, Port Angeles WA 98362. Religious Service Information Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

301 Lopez Avenue

Port Angeles, WA 98362

Send Flowers Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close