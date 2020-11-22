Carol Lynne (Eichenlaub) Peterson, 74, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 8, 2020, with family by her side. Carol was born on March 5, 1946, to Roberta and Leon Eichenlaub in Mount Vernon, Washington.



Carol was the eldest of four children: Donna Boudet of Gig Harbor, Robert Eichenlaub of Kirkland, and brother Charles. She grew up as a Navy brat living and traveling in countries all over the world including the Middle East and Italy.



After Carol graduated with honors in 1964 from North Kingston High School in Rhode Island, she travelled across the country to attend Western Washington University in Bellingham, where she completed her Bachelor's degree in education.



After graduation, in 1968, Carol took her ?rst teaching job in Forks, Washington. Carol met Bill Peterson in 1969, and they were married on June 13, 1970. She was a loving wife to her husband Bill and an adoring mother to their four children: Heidi, Brenda, Dawn and Derek.



Carol was an incredible seamstress – early on in her marriage during the summer months when school was out, she made custom draperies. In her spare time, she sewed wedding gowns, prom dresses and clothes for her children. Every Christmas she designed and sewed pajamas which allowed her to fund her own special holiday projects.



Carol committed her life to Christian Education; she encouraged her students to do life well in their youth so they would grow in wisdom; she taught them how to read God's Word and to pray; she inspired them to follow their dreams and to seek after God's own heart.



Through the years, her life continued to ?ourish in faith and fellowship with friends. Carol was an active part of Independent Bible Church, and spent many years serving as a deaconess, working in the clothes closet and preparing meals for those less fortunate than she. The attributes of Carol's life were wisdom, discernment and hospitality. She believed and diligently practiced a tenet of her faith which was "to love as Christ so loved us." Though she was a humble woman, Carol was nonetheless a powerful prayer warrior, and only heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family, her friends, and her students.



Carol is survived by her husband Bill of 50 years; her children, Heidi Brown (daughters, Katlynne and Kelsey), Brenda Wenzl (husband, Don Wenzl, daughters, Madelyn and Delaney), Dawn Mason (husband, Sean Johnson, daughters, Kennedy, Camryn and Paige), son, Derek Peterson, adopted daughter, Jennifer Robison (children, Jesse, Lena, William, Jack and Charlie); along with many other family members, wonderful friends, and students that will deeply miss her kindness and joy for life.



Carol was preceded in death by her mother; father; brother, Charles Eichenlaub; and brother-in-law, George Boudet.



In lieu of ?owers, please consider sending donations to Olympic Christian School (43 O'Brien Road, Port Angeles, WA 98362) in honor and memory of Carol and the 20+ years she dedicated to teaching there.

