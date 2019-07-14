Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ruth (Barker) Leon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ruth Barker-Leon, 57, passed away in Port Angeles, on April 10, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.



She was born in Port Angeles on October 23, 1961, to Charles and Teresa Barker.



While growing up in Port Angeles, Carol would spend many summers in Pelican, Alaska, while her Dad was fishing. As a teenager she was involved in Girl Scouts, 4-H, and Rainbow Girls. Carol graduated from Port Angeles Senior High School in 1979.



Her son Jonathan was born in 1984. She and her husband, Michael Leon, spent four years in Chicago before settling down in Bremerton.



Carol was an excellent baker. Her pies were greatly enjoyed. She spent a lot of time sewing and embroidering, and also loved to read.



She was preceded in death by her father, Charles.



She is survived by her son, Jonathan of Bremerton; mother, Teresa and sister, Dorothy of Port Angeles; brother, Bruce and his wife Karen; niece, Ashley; and nephews, Michael, Charles and Bren Thomas of Kodiak, Alaska.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 21, from 12:00 to 4:00 PM, at 415 East 7th Street, Port Angeles. Carol Ruth Barker-Leon, 57, passed away in Port Angeles, on April 10, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.She was born in Port Angeles on October 23, 1961, to Charles and Teresa Barker.While growing up in Port Angeles, Carol would spend many summers in Pelican, Alaska, while her Dad was fishing. As a teenager she was involved in Girl Scouts, 4-H, and Rainbow Girls. Carol graduated from Port Angeles Senior High School in 1979.Her son Jonathan was born in 1984. She and her husband, Michael Leon, spent four years in Chicago before settling down in Bremerton.Carol was an excellent baker. Her pies were greatly enjoyed. She spent a lot of time sewing and embroidering, and also loved to read.She was preceded in death by her father, Charles.She is survived by her son, Jonathan of Bremerton; mother, Teresa and sister, Dorothy of Port Angeles; brother, Bruce and his wife Karen; niece, Ashley; and nephews, Michael, Charles and Bren Thomas of Kodiak, Alaska.There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 21, from 12:00 to 4:00 PM, at 415 East 7th Street, Port Angeles. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close