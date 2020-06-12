Port Angeles resident Caroline Mae Hibbard died from age-related causes at Olympic Medical Center.
She was 93.
Services: The Rev. Omer Vigoren will officiate at a private family service. She will be interred at Mount Angeles Memorial Park in Port Angeles.
Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
www.drennanford.com
She was 93.
Services: The Rev. Omer Vigoren will officiate at a private family service. She will be interred at Mount Angeles Memorial Park in Port Angeles.
Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
www.drennanford.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 12, 2020.