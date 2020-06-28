Caroline Mae Hibbard
Caroline Mae Hibbard, 93, left this world on Tuesday, June 9, to join her beloved savior Jesus Christ. Caroline, born in Port Angeles, lived her entire life as a devout Christian.

She was a talented cook and baker who always had on a pot of coffee. Caroline loved hot, hot black coffee and any sugary treat.

Caroline, preceded in death by husband Herbert and daughter Karla, was interred at Mt. Angeles Cemetery at a private service led by Pastor Omer Vigoren.

Surviving family members include sons, Rod (Debbie) and Richard (Terrie); four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Caroline will be greatly missed. More information on Caroline's life can be found at www.drennanford.com.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
