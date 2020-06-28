Caroline Mae Hibbard, 93, left this world on Tuesday, June 9, to join her beloved savior Jesus Christ. Caroline, born in Port Angeles, lived her entire life as a devout Christian.
She was a talented cook and baker who always had on a pot of coffee. Caroline loved hot, hot black coffee and any sugary treat.
Caroline, preceded in death by husband Herbert and daughter Karla, was interred at Mt. Angeles Cemetery at a private service led by Pastor Omer Vigoren.
Surviving family members include sons, Rod (Debbie) and Richard (Terrie); four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Caroline will be greatly missed.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.