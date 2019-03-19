Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cassie Margaret Simonson. View Sign

Cassie Margaret Simonson was born November 3, 1930, in Lake City, Minnesota, to Reeves and Florence Apmann. She was their only child, and passed away March 10, 2019, at the age of 88 in Crescent City, California.

Her early years she lived in Lake City, Minnesota, right on Lake Pepin which is part of the Mississippi River. She had very fond memories of those days. Her mother passed away when she was 16 years old. Cassie was raised attending the Methodist Church and came to believe in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. In her teen years, she met Juel Simonson and later, on April 23,1950, they were married and began their life together near Lake City and Red Wing, Minnesota. She had four children in three years, including twins.



In 1954, they moved to the Seattle area. Most of Cassie's married life she was a homemaker. She had also worked in a nursing home, waited tables in a coffee shop, spent many years as a very knowledgeable antique store owner, and during the families farming years, helped on the family dairy farm and even milked cows. She had lived many years north of Seattle, also on the Olympic Peninsula in the town of Quilcene. In 1984, she and Juel were very instrumental in helping their son, Andy, in the founding of the Quilcene Bible Church which continues to this day. In her later years she and Juel would go to Quartzsite, Arizona for the winters. In 2002, She and Juel moved to Crescent City until the present.



Cassie Simonson is survived by her children, Nanette Canterbury, Sue (Tom) Borges, Sandy (Brad) Solheim, Andy (Cheryl) Simonson; 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.



There was a memorial service for Cassie Simonson at the Pelican Bay Evangelical Church at 160 Blueberry Lane, Crescent City, California, on Saturday, March 16. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019

