Forks resident Cathy Lynn Watson died from natural causes at Forks Community Hospital.



She was 70.



Services: Drive-up memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Forks Assembly of God, 81 Huckleberry Lane, Forks. The service will stream live on the church's Facebook page.



Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.

