Cathy Lynn Watson went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 26, 2020, the day of Thanksgiving and the day of her 70th birthday, with family by her side.
Cathy was born on November 26, 1950, to Merle and Arnita Watson in Port Angeles. She was the eldest of four children, the others being Linda Moore, Dave Watson and Autumn (Watson) Kemmer. They grew up in Beaver, Washington on Lake Pleasant.
At home she loved playing games. She was the Yahtzee champion most of the time, and played other games including "Go Fish" and "Aggravation." Her hobbies included drawing, artwork, latch hook, crafts, and baking cookies. Other interests were camping, going to the beach, short hikes, volleyball, basketball, but her favorite was swimming. She took part in swimming and basketball teams in The Special Olympics
.
Cathy loved to sponsor children in Central and South America and loved going to church. She enjoyed being a part of singing, playing her tambourine, praying with people and giving and receiving hugs. She wasn't shy about standing and quoting her favorite Bible scripture, John 10:11 "I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep."
After learning to work and do chores at home, Cathy entered the work world with several small jobs and then her first longer-term job at Diversified Industries packing shims for several years.
Her favorite job was working at Forks Thriftway (now Forks Outfitters). She worked there for 23 years "facing" shelves. She loved her work and her bosses (the Paul family). She was the best example to us all of what it looks like to love people. She showed customers at the store, by talking, listening and getting to know them; being excited about news that honored them; giving hugs; stopping what she was doing to show people where an item was that they couldn't find; and only being positive and encouraging, never negative.
As a family, we felt like we had an angel in the family and we felt very blessed that God gave Cathy to us. She taught us a lot about love and kindness as well as other Christ-like qualities. She showed these qualities not just to immediate family but to our whole extended family as well, which included her mom; dad; two sisters; one brother; five nephews; two nephews-in-law; six nieces; two nieces-in-law; eleven great-nephews; nine great-nieces; twelve aunts; eleven uncles; and 40 cousins.
Go to: forksassemblyofgod.org
to watch Cathy's memorial service, on FB, recorded Saturday, December 5th at 1:00 P.M.