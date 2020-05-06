Chad Eugene Johnson
1986 - 2020
Lower Elwha Klallam tribal member Chad Eugene Johnson died unexpectedly at his Port Angeles residence.

He was 33.

Services: A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.

www.drennanford.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
DRENNAN-FORD FUNERAL HOME
260 MONROE RD
PORT ANGELES, WA 98362
(360) 457-1210
