Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Allan Ferris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Allan Ferris was born January 11, 1948, to parents Charles D. Ferris and Theda (Shepley) Ferris.



He grew up in South Portland, Maine, before moving to Cumberland, Maine, in his high school years; ultimately, graduating from Greely High School, in 1966.



He proceeded to attend the University of Maine, graduating with a degree in Communication (which fit him perfectly). Charlie was accepted to several law schools, which is how he made his way west to Colorado, but instead found a love of cars and a knack for selling them. As he used to say, 'he was extremely good and efficient at it,' and his many customers loved him. Along with selling cars, he loved to go on road trips and his favorite car was his silver, dual branded Nissan/Datsun 280 ZX, that he had for over 30 years.



Music was always his first love, starting with playing record hops in his parents' garage. He then went on to be a lead singer in more than one band. His first band was the Boondockers, while still in high school. His last was "Charlie Ferris- a One Man Show," that he was still doing until the end. His music ranged from the 50's through the 70's and 80's.



Charlie loved local sports, wherever he lived, and was an ardent fan of the Seattle Seahawks and the Mariners, having lived in the Northwest for his last 28 years.



He found one more love in his later years and that was his grandchildren. That love had no boundaries.



Charlie was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his wife, Sherry; children, Todd (Autumn) Ferris, Danielle (Julius) Price and Jon Hathaway; grandchildren, Brett and Cooper Ferris and Phoenix Price; sisters, Charlene (Roger) Bradley and Susan (Neil) Wallace; and many nieces and nephews.



There will be a Celebration of Life this summer, in Maine, as he wanted. Charles Allan Ferris was born January 11, 1948, to parents Charles D. Ferris and Theda (Shepley) Ferris.He grew up in South Portland, Maine, before moving to Cumberland, Maine, in his high school years; ultimately, graduating from Greely High School, in 1966.He proceeded to attend the University of Maine, graduating with a degree in Communication (which fit him perfectly). Charlie was accepted to several law schools, which is how he made his way west to Colorado, but instead found a love of cars and a knack for selling them. As he used to say, 'he was extremely good and efficient at it,' and his many customers loved him. Along with selling cars, he loved to go on road trips and his favorite car was his silver, dual branded Nissan/Datsun 280 ZX, that he had for over 30 years.Music was always his first love, starting with playing record hops in his parents' garage. He then went on to be a lead singer in more than one band. His first band was the Boondockers, while still in high school. His last was "Charlie Ferris- a One Man Show," that he was still doing until the end. His music ranged from the 50's through the 70's and 80's.Charlie loved local sports, wherever he lived, and was an ardent fan of the Seattle Seahawks and the Mariners, having lived in the Northwest for his last 28 years.He found one more love in his later years and that was his grandchildren. That love had no boundaries.Charlie was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife, Sherry; children, Todd (Autumn) Ferris, Danielle (Julius) Price and Jon Hathaway; grandchildren, Brett and Cooper Ferris and Phoenix Price; sisters, Charlene (Roger) Bradley and Susan (Neil) Wallace; and many nieces and nephews.There will be a Celebration of Life this summer, in Maine, as he wanted. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close