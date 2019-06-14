Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles M. Crampton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sadly, the beautiful spirit of Charles M. Crampton has moved on May 19, 2019, leaving wonderful memories of joy, puns and laughter. Chuck/Dad/Grandpa/Great Grandpa was filled with soul, twinkling eyes and charming wit. He never stopped learning because he had such curiosity about everything.



At a young age, he joined the Navy where he became an expert in photography, which he enjoyed and practiced throughout his life. A later career was as a school bus driver that he said was his favorite job.



He also enjoyed crosswords, reading, painting and traveling, with several trips to England, Ireland, Italy and France.



Chuck was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Helen.



He is survived by his beloved Trudy and her extended family; his brother, Jim; his son Dana (Livia); his daughter, Michele (Ken). Chuck was most proud of his two granddaughters, Felicity (Brett), and great-granddaughter, Lyric, and Victoria (Josh), and great-grandson, Eamon.



