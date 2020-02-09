Charles Newton (1939 - 2020)
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Brinnon Community Church
52 Church Dr
Brinnon, WA
Obituary
The Lord called Charles home on January 25, 2020.

Charles was born to Maynard and Eva Newton on September 20, 1939.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Kathy Newton.

Charles is survived by his wife, Barbara Newton; sister, Ollie Tiller; daughter, Shannon Newton and Jeffery Poppe of Orting; son, Steve (Janet) Johnson of Enumclaw, six grandkids and six great-grandkids.

Charles will be greatly missed. Services will be held at the Brinnon Community Church on February 22nd, at 1 PM.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
