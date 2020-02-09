The Lord called Charles home on January 25, 2020.
Charles was born to Maynard and Eva Newton on September 20, 1939.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Kathy Newton.
Charles is survived by his wife, Barbara Newton; sister, Ollie Tiller; daughter, Shannon Newton and Jeffery Poppe of Orting; son, Steve (Janet) Johnson of Enumclaw, six grandkids and six great-grandkids.
Charles will be greatly missed. Services will be held at the Brinnon Community Church on February 22nd, at 1 PM.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020