Charles "Ron" Smith August 3, 1941 January 24, 2019 Our beloved Charles "Ron" Smith passed away on January 24, 2019, in Garden Grove, California. By his side was closest friend, Mike. He was born on August 3, 1941, in Tumwater, Washington, to Calvin and Mildred Smith and was the seventh of nine children. Ron moved to Joyce in the late sixties. He worked at the ITT Rayonier Mill until it closed its doors, in 1997. He gave much of himself to his community as a member of The Crescent Bay Lions Club, where he held many offices including club President, Secretary and Zone Chairman of district MD19. He was a avid gardener, enjoyed crocheting and traveling with his late wife, Trudy. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. An informal Celebration of Life potluck will be held on March 16, 2019, at 1 PM, at the Crescent Bay Lions Club, 181 Holly Hill Rd., in Joyce.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019