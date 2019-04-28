Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Ann Wright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte died, of natural causes, at her home in Sequim, on March 30, 2019. She was born in Decatur, Illinois, on August 8, 1946, to Ellen and Glenn Bray.



Charlotte's career spanned several decades. She was an Executive Administrator and Assistant to the presidents of two California state run colleges. After leaving the colleges, Charlotte was recruited by Hewlett Packard, in Roseville, California, where she was also an Executive Administrator and Assistant to several general managers at that facility.



She and her husband, Tom, retired in 2004 and moved to Sequim, where they built their home and where Tom resides today.



Charlotte is survived by her sister, Susan Lee; her brother, Richard Bray; and two nephews.



Charlotte was known for her love of all and kindness to many. She savored all the moments she was with her dear friends and in her yard pulling weeds. These friends brought so much joy to her world and no words could ever express her thanks. Monday was her special day when she enjoyed lunch, and Aggravation (poker) with the girls.



She would ask that we all try to help those in need, in any way possible.



