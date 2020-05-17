Charlotte Mary Marsh passed away surrounded by family on April 22, 2020, at the age of 76, of congestive heart failure.
Charlotte was born July 28, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Charles and Rose Hrack. Charlotte graduated from Magnificat High School in 1961 and later earned an associate's degree. She married Thomas Marsh in 1962 and raised her children in northeast Ohio, working for many years as a secretary in special education. A devoted Catholic, she was active in her church community.
She divorced in 1992 and in 1999 embarked on a grand adventure, moving to Port Angeles to be closer to her son, Greg, and his family. She loved the sunsets and the mountain view from her Port Angeles home.
In 2001, her daughter, Kim, and family also moved to the area, and Charlotte was delighted to have all of her children and grandchildren nearby.
In Port Angeles, her faith life continued through Queen of Angels, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
She taught piano and continued her administrative career as a legal secretary. After her retirement, she began volunteering at Olympic Medical Center, where she assisted visitors and shopped at the fantastic gift shop.
Charlotte loved people and enjoyed dressing up for a night on the town with friends. She was a fan of the late Charlie Ferris, and spent many fun evenings at the Bushwhacker dancing with "Charlie's Angels." She was also an avid crafter and creator and an excellent seamstress. She passed on two very special crafts: Moravian paper stars and pysanky (Ukrainian Easter egg decorating).
Charlotte deeply loved her granddaughters. Overnights at Grandma's were legendary and included Saturday morning cartoons, sugary cereals, and lots of games. Many neighbor kids and friends' children were dear to Charlotte as well, and her fridge was always covered in Christmas cards, pictures, letters and drawings.
Faith and family were the most important things to Charlotte, and she was exceptional at keeping in touch with relatives far and near. She taught us to be creative, to love each other, and to be content with what we have. Her voicemail message always reminded you to "Make it a great day!"
Please honor her with us by treating those around you with kindness, cherishing your friends and family, and enjoying a big bowl of espresso madness ice cream in the middle of the afternoon, just because.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Pauline Mayhall; and her three premature children, Brian, John and Rebecca Marsh.
Charlotte is survived by her son, Gregory Marsh (Deborah Bopp); her daughter, Kimberly (Matt) Luker; sisters, Margaret Connors and Barbara Gerwe; brothers, Joseph Hrack and Robert Hrack; granddaughters, Leah and Rebekah; many beloved nieces and nephews; and friends across the world.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later time; if you wish to be notified, please email kluker@mac.com or marshbop@olypen.com. The family wishes to express our gratitude to Dr. Lissa Lubinski and the entire staff of Highland Court Memory Care, who showed "Charlie" so much love during a challenging time.
Charlotte was born July 28, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Charles and Rose Hrack. Charlotte graduated from Magnificat High School in 1961 and later earned an associate's degree. She married Thomas Marsh in 1962 and raised her children in northeast Ohio, working for many years as a secretary in special education. A devoted Catholic, she was active in her church community.
She divorced in 1992 and in 1999 embarked on a grand adventure, moving to Port Angeles to be closer to her son, Greg, and his family. She loved the sunsets and the mountain view from her Port Angeles home.
In 2001, her daughter, Kim, and family also moved to the area, and Charlotte was delighted to have all of her children and grandchildren nearby.
In Port Angeles, her faith life continued through Queen of Angels, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
She taught piano and continued her administrative career as a legal secretary. After her retirement, she began volunteering at Olympic Medical Center, where she assisted visitors and shopped at the fantastic gift shop.
Charlotte loved people and enjoyed dressing up for a night on the town with friends. She was a fan of the late Charlie Ferris, and spent many fun evenings at the Bushwhacker dancing with "Charlie's Angels." She was also an avid crafter and creator and an excellent seamstress. She passed on two very special crafts: Moravian paper stars and pysanky (Ukrainian Easter egg decorating).
Charlotte deeply loved her granddaughters. Overnights at Grandma's were legendary and included Saturday morning cartoons, sugary cereals, and lots of games. Many neighbor kids and friends' children were dear to Charlotte as well, and her fridge was always covered in Christmas cards, pictures, letters and drawings.
Faith and family were the most important things to Charlotte, and she was exceptional at keeping in touch with relatives far and near. She taught us to be creative, to love each other, and to be content with what we have. Her voicemail message always reminded you to "Make it a great day!"
Please honor her with us by treating those around you with kindness, cherishing your friends and family, and enjoying a big bowl of espresso madness ice cream in the middle of the afternoon, just because.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Pauline Mayhall; and her three premature children, Brian, John and Rebecca Marsh.
Charlotte is survived by her son, Gregory Marsh (Deborah Bopp); her daughter, Kimberly (Matt) Luker; sisters, Margaret Connors and Barbara Gerwe; brothers, Joseph Hrack and Robert Hrack; granddaughters, Leah and Rebekah; many beloved nieces and nephews; and friends across the world.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later time; if you wish to be notified, please email kluker@mac.com or marshbop@olypen.com. The family wishes to express our gratitude to Dr. Lissa Lubinski and the entire staff of Highland Court Memory Care, who showed "Charlie" so much love during a challenging time.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 17, 2020.