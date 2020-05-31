Cherie J. (Jacobson) Estes passed away from metastatic cancer at the age of 69 on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her daughter's home in Port Angeles.



She was born Cherie Joann Cruse on July 14th, 1950, in Port Angeles, and at an early age was adopted by her aunt and uncle, Norm and Phrania Jacobson.



Cherie grew up in the Elwha Valley. She loved Jesus, loved nature, the outdoors and had an affinity for farm life. She raised Morgan horses for 15 years. She loved riding, and later grew to love backpacking and camping in the Olympic Mountains with her family and her beloved companion, Navi, an exceptionally large and gentle dog of the Leonberger breed.



Cherie graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1968. She joined in marriage to Arthur J. Estes from 1973-2003. While raising her young family, Cherie heard and answered a calling from God to minister to people through the medical field.



She graduated from Peninsula College, in 1984, with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. As an RN, Cherie began a 32-year career at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles. Cherie specialized in CCU, ICU/Telemetry, and Dialysis.



Her colleagues who knew her best have shared that she was exceptionally skilled at IV placement, and she was kind and compassionate in her time with patients.



After retirement, she continued to work as a nurse and caregiver for Assured Hospice, helping others through their most difficult times.



The family would like to thank our extended family at Assured Hospice and Olympic Medical Center for the compassion and caring that was given in her own time of need. We would like to encourage memorials to be made to Assured Hospice of Clallam and Jefferson Counties in Cherie's honor.



Cherie is survived by two children, son Justin Estes and daughter, Amber (Michael) Miller; brother, Ken Jacobson; half-brother, Terry Gustofson; two sisters, Jan Schultz and Chris Borg; half-sister, Jewllee Pemetel; and two grandchildren, Jacob and Matthew Miller.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Mamie Jean (Jacobson) Watt, John "Jack" Cruse, Norm Jacobson, Phrania Jacobson; brother, Rusty Jacobson; half-brother, Ben Gustofson; and her precious canine companion, Navi.



A Celebration of Cherie's Life will be held in the future.

