Port Angeles native, Cherilo C. Stefani, passed away on July 24, 2019, of natural causes.
Cherilo was born to Antonio and Matilda (Pansiera) Stefani. He attended Jefferson Elementary and Roosevelt High School in Port Angeles.
He served in the US Navy from 1944 to 1947. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Naval Lodge.
Cherilo married Vlasta (Val) Jarnagin Amundson who brought two children, Fred and Sandra, to the union. Sadly, she died in 1979.
In 1983, Cherilio married Beverley Bell Roark who brought four children to the marriage: Bruce, Sharon, Sandi and Sheila.
Cherilo retired, in 1988, from Rayonier Mill where he worked as a welder. Retirement gave him more time to enjoy clamming, hiking, bowling, stain glass and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Matilda Stefani; and first wife, Vlasta Amundson; brother, Emilio Stefani; sister-in-law, Lola Stefani; brother-in-law, Ed Bamford.
Cherilo is surivived by his wife, Beverly; step-children, Fred Amundson, Sandra Moore, Bruce (Ann) O'Rourke, Sharon (Terry) Westfall, Sandi (Al) Lynden, and Sheila (Ben) Salerno; grandchildren, Christopher, Theron, Thena, Marissa and Lance; and sister, Mary Bamford of Antioch, California.
Services were held at Oceanview Cemetery in Port Angeles.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019