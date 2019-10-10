Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris Caroll Jensen-Doonan. View Sign Service Information Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 (360)-457-1210 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Port Angeles Eagles Club #483 Send Flowers Obituary

Chris Caroll Jensen-Doonan, 49, passed away October 1, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones.



Chris was an incredible soul, whose light and laughter he shared with those around him. He possessed an incredible sense of humor, and was quick to laugh and easy to love.



Chris was born in Mountain Home, Idaho, on July 29, 1970, to Robert Jensen and Carolyn Lucile Adams. He also was proud to wear the name of his step father Bill Doonan.



Chris' education included some college, but he really educated himself with living his life. He was a career salesman, who loved fishing, and the Seahawks. He was a soccer coach as well as helping the swim team.



He enjoyed reading self help books, and was always looking to help others. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



Chris was an awesome son, grandson, father, brother, and friend. His life touched many, and all who knew him, will forever miss his bright smile and wonderful personality.



Chris is survived by loving mother; Carolyn Adams, and his beautiful children; River and Canyon Jensen, as well as his step-son Jay. He leaves behind his sisters Ronda Stampfli, Tracy Jensen and Lanikai Bashor, His brothers; Ron Hoy, and GBo Decal as well as his step-brother, Darrell Adams.



Chris was preceded in death by his father; Robert Jensen, Bill Doonan and step-father; Phil Adams, step-brother Eric Adams and brother-in-law John Stampfli.



A Celebration of Chris' Life will be held Saturday, October 12, from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. at the Port Angeles Eagles Club #483.



