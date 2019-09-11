Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Nickolas Rondeau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born February 13, 1980, in Port Townsend, he is the son of Jeffrey Paul Rondeau and Teresa Loreen McQuillen.



Christopher worked as a chef in restaurants.



He had a lifelong passion for music and took up the saxophone at age 10. He went on to study and teach music throughout his life.



At 17, he formed a band with his friends called "Distorted Penguins." They played many shows and produced an album.



Christopher was proud of his Makah heritage and participated in many canoe journeys beginning in 1995. He was a family man who loved and cared for his three sons very much.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three sons, Wyatt, David, and Jaxon; one sister, Sabrina McQuillen (Jacob) Hill; two brothers, Randy (Adriana Russell) Rondeaul; James (Thresa) Hendricks; and countless extended family members.



A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date in Washington.



Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Garrett Community Concert Band, P.O. Box 193, Oakland, MD 21550.



