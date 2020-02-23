Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy Roderick Frederick. View Sign Service Information Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel 105 W 4th St Port Angeles , WA 98362 (360)-452-9701 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel 105 W 4th St Port Angeles , WA 98362 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Port Angeles native, Cindy Frederick, passed away from natural causes on February 15, 2020.



She was born to Gerald E. Roderick and Brenda Hagerty Clark on July 1, 1962.



Cindy was a 1980 graduate from Port Angeles High School. In 1985, she married Craig Taylor and they had two sons, Sean and Seth. Later, she would marry Mark Frederick, but the marriage would end in divorce.



She was a former manager of the Dollar Tree. She was working as a caregiver and housekeeper at the time of her death.



Cindy was a delightful and unique individual; very talented, creative, and artistic. She was a true free spirit. She loved to laugh and we will definitely miss hearing that joyful sound! One of the things she impressed upon her sons was to always take the time to listen to a person's story and never judge anyone. She lived that philosophy and loved the people she had in her life.



The trails, rivers, beaches and Lake Sutherland were some of her favorite places.



Cindy was preceded in death by her son, Seth Taylor; sister, Amy Lingvall; and step-father, Ken Clark.



She is survived by her son, Sean (Andrea) Taylor; father, Gerry (Cynthia) Roderick; mother, Brenda Clark; sisters, Jennifer Roderick (Jon) Dunmire, Lacey Fors and Jody Jacobsen; brothers, Scot (Sheryl) Clark, Tony Eacrett, Joe (Tami) Clark, Jon (Michelle) Eacrett; grandchildren, Bayle Moore, and Myles Delabarre.



A Celebration of LIfe will be held on February 29, 2020, at 2 PM, at the Harper-Ridgeview Chapel, 105 W. 4th, Port Angeles.



