Our dear Mom, Gramma, and Great-Gramma, Cleo Virginia Sipes Dodel was born on December 12, 1922, in Lewiston, Idaho, to Arthur Leroy "Roy" Sipes and Irma Lorene Walker Sipes. Tragically, her mother died when Cleo was just 12. She then lived with her beloved aunt and uncle, Marguerite and Allan Ramey.



Cleo graduated from Lewiston High School. On July 1, 1945, she and Walter Dodel were married during his recovery from injuries sustained in France in June 1944.



Soon after, the couple moved to Moscow, Idaho, so Walt could study engineering at the University of Idaho. It was in Moscow that they had their children, Craig Ramey and Susan Lee. Walter earned his degree when Susan was just three months old and the family moved to Seattle for a new career at Boeing.



In Seattle the Dodels first lived in the Wedgwood neighborhood, later moving to View Ridge where they raised their children, befriended neighbors and made lifelong friends, golfed, followed Seattle sports teams, and maintained their home and yard. Cleo was a full-time mother and homemaker. In 1968 Cleo became a grandmother and never failed to make her grandkids feel loved and special.



When Walter retired in 1980, he and Cleo bought an RV and traveled across the United States, the trip of a lifetime for them with many shorter trips to follow. Eastern Washington was a favorite camping and fishing destination.



They left Seattle to return to the Lewiston-Clarkston area in 1987, buying a home overlooking the Snake River that they loved so much. There, they rekindled friendships with classmates, siblings, and cousins. In 2005 Cleo and Walt moved to Sequim to be closer to their children and enjoyed their last good years together there.



Walter died of Alzheimer's in 2009 followed by son Craig in 2015. Cleo called on deep wells of resilience and optimism to mourn them and carry on. Walter and Cleo were married for 64 years, an achievement they were proud of and we were in awe of.



Cleo lived at The Lodge in Sequim and at Park View Villas, in Port Angeles, eventually moving to Forks to be close to her daughter, Susan. She was lovingly cared for at Forks Hospital Long Term Care.



Cleo slipped away unexpectedly and peacefully on the night of June 24, 2019, in Forks with her daughter Susan at her side. She lived for more than 96 years, astonishing even herself with her longevity.



Cleo was preceded in death by her mother and father, the Rameys; her brother, Roy Sipes; her devoted husband, Walter; and beloved son, Craig. Her ashes have been interred with Walter's at Sequim View Cemetery as they planned.



She is survived by four generations, her daughter, Susan Shane of Forks; her sister, Joan Sipes Wilson of Clarkston; grandchildren, Chip Dodel of Rio de Janeiro, Amy McIntyre and Kelly (Al) Watkins of Port Angeles, Andy Dodel and Kyle (Maria Leah) Dodel of Las Vegas; and three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Adam Watkins and Imogen Fraser, all of Port Angeles.



