Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Edwin Whitney. View Sign

Clifford Edwin Whitney passed away in the comforts of his home on January 16, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1934, in Los Angeles, California. He joined the Navy, in 1952, and served his country until he decided to pursue a career as a lineman. Cliff worked over 40 years as a lineman in California, Oregon and Washington. He retired from the Clallam County PUD after spending decades restoring power to the community he loved.



He married the love of his life, Joyce, in 1958, and was the loving father to three children, Ernie, David and Patti. Cliff also welcomed many other children into his family, as he and his wife served as foster parents throughout their lives. He was a caring grandfather to his grandchildren, Rose, Jeremy, Steven and Eric. Cliff was also proud to welcome his great-grandson, Everett, into the family.



Cliff was a genuine, funny and caring man. We will all miss his jokes and stories around the dinner table, but his laugh and smile will forever be in our memory. We take solace in knowing he is in a better place reunited with his wife, Joyce. We will forever miss you both.



There will be a private memorial service to follow in March. Clifford Edwin Whitney passed away in the comforts of his home on January 16, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1934, in Los Angeles, California. He joined the Navy, in 1952, and served his country until he decided to pursue a career as a lineman. Cliff worked over 40 years as a lineman in California, Oregon and Washington. He retired from the Clallam County PUD after spending decades restoring power to the community he loved.He married the love of his life, Joyce, in 1958, and was the loving father to three children, Ernie, David and Patti. Cliff also welcomed many other children into his family, as he and his wife served as foster parents throughout their lives. He was a caring grandfather to his grandchildren, Rose, Jeremy, Steven and Eric. Cliff was also proud to welcome his great-grandson, Everett, into the family.Cliff was a genuine, funny and caring man. We will all miss his jokes and stories around the dinner table, but his laugh and smile will forever be in our memory. We take solace in knowing he is in a better place reunited with his wife, Joyce. We will forever miss you both.There will be a private memorial service to follow in March. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close