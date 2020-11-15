1/1
Clifford Gillespie
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
On November 7, 2020 we lost a beloved member of our family. Clifford Gillespie passed away of natural causes.

He was born December 23, 1925 in Colorado. He was a veteran that served in the naval branch of the Seabee's.

His generosity and integrity were recognized by all that knew him. We will miss him greatly.

Clifford is survived by his wife Sondra, his sister Molly and son Steven. He is also survived by grandchildren Thomas and Carol, great grandchildren, Timothy, Ceaj, Jessie, Trevor and Steven, and great-great grandchild Sebrina.

There is no memorial planned at this time.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
