Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton Elsworth Rickerd III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

After a life lived in his own way and in his own style, Clint passed away on March 17, 2020, St Patrick's Day. We believe he waited until our favorite holiday just to make sure he would be remembered with a smile every year. Finally succumbing to pneumonia from his COPD, he seemed at peace and ready when it was all said and done.



Not one to talk a whole lot about the past, what we do know is that Clint was born in Camden, New Jersey, and named for his father and grandfather. As a boy growing up in the '50's he was mischievous and cocky, and when the time came to prove his worth, enlisted in the Navy in 1964 becoming the third Clinton Elsworth Rickerd, Navy Seaman, in his family. He was stationed in San Miquel, Phillipines, as a Radio Operator, and served his country during the



As a 100% disabled veteran, he began honing his billiard skills, which is how most of us got to know him. At only 5 feet, maybe 2 inches tall, no one could do the New Jersey strut into a pool room like Clint. If he was your friend, he was always your friend, but if you crossed him, he would definitely let you know!



As he got older he took in many people and allowed them to live on his property. He had a big heart and would share anything and everything he had. Unfortunately people would take advantage of that. Thankfully he had those who truly cared about him to step in. From insincere "friends" to internet scams, Clint could never understand why someone would want to lie, cheat, or steal from him… that just didn't make sense.



Most of Clint's family still lives in New Jersey and he regretted not being able to go see them before his death. We hope they know he thought about them often.



There will be a small gathering for him at a later date, but if you wish to honor Clint, do so by always being kind to your pets (especially if they are a Chihuahua!) and tell your friends the truth when they ask. If you lie then be a good person and own up to it. It's really just that simple. God Bless you, Clint. After a life lived in his own way and in his own style, Clint passed away on March 17, 2020, St Patrick's Day. We believe he waited until our favorite holiday just to make sure he would be remembered with a smile every year. Finally succumbing to pneumonia from his COPD, he seemed at peace and ready when it was all said and done.Not one to talk a whole lot about the past, what we do know is that Clint was born in Camden, New Jersey, and named for his father and grandfather. As a boy growing up in the '50's he was mischievous and cocky, and when the time came to prove his worth, enlisted in the Navy in 1964 becoming the third Clinton Elsworth Rickerd, Navy Seaman, in his family. He was stationed in San Miquel, Phillipines, as a Radio Operator, and served his country during the Vietnam War for 6 years and 3 months, receiving 5 medals and a Meritorious Commendation. His cockiness served him well, and he could still tap out Morse Code 25 years later!As a 100% disabled veteran, he began honing his billiard skills, which is how most of us got to know him. At only 5 feet, maybe 2 inches tall, no one could do the New Jersey strut into a pool room like Clint. If he was your friend, he was always your friend, but if you crossed him, he would definitely let you know!As he got older he took in many people and allowed them to live on his property. He had a big heart and would share anything and everything he had. Unfortunately people would take advantage of that. Thankfully he had those who truly cared about him to step in. From insincere "friends" to internet scams, Clint could never understand why someone would want to lie, cheat, or steal from him… that just didn't make sense.Most of Clint's family still lives in New Jersey and he regretted not being able to go see them before his death. We hope they know he thought about them often.There will be a small gathering for him at a later date, but if you wish to honor Clint, do so by always being kind to your pets (especially if they are a Chihuahua!) and tell your friends the truth when they ask. If you lie then be a good person and own up to it. It's really just that simple. God Bless you, Clint. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close