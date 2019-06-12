Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Colleen Mix was born in Missoula, Montana, on May 13, 1931, to Homer and Beatrice Mix. There were six siblings, Jimmy, Jack, Eileen, Patsy, Mary Helen and Colleen.



Colleen passed away in Everett, on May 22, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.



Colleen was raised in Port Angeles. She attended Queen of Angels Church Parochial School and her faith in the church continued to be of great importance throughout her life.



She married Carroll Schueler. Their son, Jeffrey, was born in the Port Angeles hospital where Colleen's father-in-law was the medical director.



The little family moved to Seattle and Carroll attended law school at the



The family moved to Washington, D.C., where Carroll practiced law. The family grew with the addition of Dana's birth.



The four of them moved back to Seattle to be closer to family and friends. Colleen and Carroll were married for 16 years.



In June 1968, Colleen married Del Green, to whom she was married until his death, in 2001.



Colleen and Del shared a blended family, Jeff, Dana, Julie, Patrick and Wendy. The couple took their kids everywhere on many fun vacations to Hawaii, Puerto Vallarta and Sun River, Oregon, to name a few.



While living in Everett, she resided at Bethany at Silvercrest, and was a member of Saint Mary Magdalene Parish. Colleen enjoyed singing; she was a member of the Sweet Adelines singing group, where she had met Del Green, who was a music director and part of a barbershop quartet called the Four Do Matics.



The quartet and families enjoyed many happy years of performances and took their kids everywhere; mostly camping at Hood Canal, and a very memorable trip to Yellowstone.



Colleen was preceded in death by Del; all of her siblings; and many great friends, such as Andy Lucero.



Colleen is survived by her son, Jeff (Sue) Schueler; daughter, Dana Whitney; grandchild, Katie Sinclair (Tim) Bergman; the baby, Sadie Thompson; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Maxwell Berman.



She is also survived by Julie (Tom) Lombardo and their two sons; Wendy Green; Patrick Green; and many nieces and nephews.



The service will be July 12, 2019, at Queen of Angels Church, Port Angeles, 11:30 to 3 PM, PST. Private graveside service with immediate family to be followed by the rosary in the church; open to the public with reception to follow at the Parish Hall. Donations may be made to the .

