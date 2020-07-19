Constance Carrithers Duppenthaler died on July 13. She was born to Edgar Verne Carrithers and Jessica Shears Carrithers on March 29, 1929, at Fitzsimons, Colorado.



She attended Colorado College, University of Washington, Peninsula College, and finally graduated cum laude from Western Connecticut State College at age 40 with a BA in history.



She was married to James Van Horn from 1949 to 1970. She worked at the Cornell University Library and would later bring the skills she learned there to the Port Angeles School District.



Son, Gregory Armour, was born in Ithaca, New York, in 1953; daughter, Sharon Hobbs, was born in New Milford, Connecticut, in 1955; and son, Creighton McComb, was born in 1956 in Fargo, North Dakota.



The family moved to Port Angeles in 1958 when Mr. Van Horn was hired to be the conductor of the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra. In 1965 Conny went to work for the Port Angeles High School library and later the district's Library Processing Center, retiring in 1991.



In 1995 she married F. Keith Duppenthaler.



She was an active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church where she was on the Altar Guild, St. Agnes Guild, and was the church librarian. She used her cataloging skills for the Clallam County Historical Society. She was also a member of the AAUW.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susanne Carrithers Flynn; and her son, Gregory Armour Van Horn.



She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Keith Duppenthaler; and children, Sharon Hobbs (Rick) Reuter, and Creighton McComb (Bea) Van Horn. She has four granddaughters whom she adored, Amelia Neighbors, Alicia Reuter Barevich, Jessica Van Horn James, and Rachel Van Horn Leonard; and five great-grandchildren.



She was loved by many and will be remembered as a kind and gentle spirit with a smile for everyone. She taught her children to be gracious, generous, and forgiving people. She will be missed.



There are no current plans for a memorial service. Internment of ashes will be at St. Andrews Memorial Garden. Memorials may be given to St. Andrew's Church or the Clallam County Historical Society.

