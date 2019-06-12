Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corrine Elizabeth Lookabaugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Corrine Elizabeth Lookabaugh died at home, in Sequim, on June 6, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer.



Corrine was born March 27, 1932, in Southgate, California. She is survived by her children Sherri and Mitchell; eldest sister, Betty MacDonald; grandchildren, Sara, Emily and Jonathan Ghazarian, and great-grandchildren Maggie and Penny Singleton, of Chester, England.



Corrine was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Martha (Johnston) Gentry; her husband of 53 years, Leonard Leslie Lookabaugh; and her sister, Beverly Walker.



Corrine grew up in a small house in Southgate, California, where she shared a bedroom with her two older sisters. She had a modest but happy childhood as the daughter of a Mobile Oil truck driver and full time homemaker.



She graduated from Southgate High School and was employed as a bookkeeper before she married. She was a planner who loved a list and was incredibly talented at managing budgets and finances.



Although they were both from Southern California, Corrine and Lenny met in Hawaii while she was on vacation and he was stationed with the Navy. It was love at first sight and while sitting under a Banyan tree just days after meeting, Lenny proposed to Corrine with a ring he made of grass. She married the love of her life on February 12, 1955. They had two children and shared a happy and often hilarious marriage for 53 years.



Her life was surrounded by creativity as the wife of a Grip. Lenny worked on countless movies and television shows during his long career. Corrine was the rock of the family, as a full time homemaker who managed their family finances while raising their children in Northridge, California. She loved movies and watched the Academy Awards every year with one of her favourite snacks, a big bowl of popcorn.



In 1984, she and Lenny moved to Sequim and built their own house. It is filled with joyous memories and photos of the life they shared. Throughout their lives they travelled across North America to film sets, going camping, fishing and exploring in their motorhome. They loved to fish and crab together and to make silly photo albums of their adventures.



After losing her husband, Corrine was once again bit by the travel bug. She journeyed to the United Kingdom and travelled Great Britain and Ireland with her family, later making the journey to England again, in 2014, to meet her first great-granddaughter and go on Mediterranean Cruise.



She embarked on a final adventure cruising, to Alaska, with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter less than a month before her death. She had a colourful life and was a kind hearted woman full of wit and humour, often joking that she was already 'passed her expiration date,' yet never slowing down.



She loved her family and was incredibly proud of their achievements, none of which could have been accomplished without her influence, love and support. Her modesty and discretion with her generosity has meant she has touched far more lives than we will ever know.



A Celebration of Life memorial service is being held at Dungeness Cemetery at 11 AM, on Friday June 14. Corrine's family will be sharing stories about her amazing life and invite those who knew her to join them to hear and tell their own stories about the incredibly kind hearted Corrine. She was a selfless woman who has made this world a better place by being a part of it and she will forever be missed and remembered.



