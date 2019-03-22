Curt W. Thomas, 90, of Sequim, died suddenly at home on March 17, 2019.
He was born on October 19, 1928, in Arlington, South Dakota, to Frank and Hilda (Martilla) Thomas.
After graduating from high school, he served in the US Marines for five years. He attended college at the University of San Francisco, where he graduated with a degree in marketing.
Curt had a successful career with IBM for 31 years then retired and moved to Sequim.
Curt was passionate about his faith, family, sports, cars and Sunday brunches.
Curt is preceded in death by son, Shell Thomas.
Curt is survived by his wife, of 61 years, Ann (Hathaway); sons, Bart and Grant; daughter, Kerrie; sister, Ardyce Perry; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Memorial service to be held Saturday, March 23, at 2 PM, at Sequim Community Church at 950 N. Fifth Avenue Sequim.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made at Chase Bank in Sequim.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019