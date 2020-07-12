Cynthia Jean Woodgate (known as Cyndy), passed away June 27, 2020, with her beloved husband Gene by her side, just one day after her 61st birthday. She was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer in 2019 and the fight is now over.



Cyndy was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in June 1959, but Brinnon, Washington, was her home. It is where she met the love of her life and beloved husband, Gene (Ronald Watz), who was by her side every step of the way, until the very end. A love like theirs is something we can all aspire to find in life.



Cyndy was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Her daughter Alicia was her "Little Princess" and even as a grown adult, she could never escape that nickname (as much as she may have tried).



Her grandchildren were the light of her life and her love for them was magical. She sang them her special songs from the time they were born and we are sure she is still singing down to them now from heaven. Cyndy had a special nickname for each of her grandchildren that they would look forward to hearing every time they would see her. She spoiled them both near and far with all her love, snuggles and many, many gifts (some which we are sure we will find in closets labeled with their names that she forgot about - so she'd just buy more).



Cyndy had a passion for feeding the birds and squirrels and it was in your best interest to not disturb them if some of her most precious birds were up close to the porch feeding. She also loved her flowers, the more the better.



And let's not forget her love for decorating the outside of the house for each and every holiday. Lord knows she would never pass up a good deal to add more to the collection. All the neighborhood kids (and adults) would wait in anticipation to see the house lit up, especially for Christmas and Halloween.



Her larger than life and vivacious personality made it easy for her to find friends everywhere she went; and you'd better make sure you weren't in a hurry, because she could sit and talk for hours. She wouldn't hesitate to give you her opinion without flinching, but her heart was big. She went above and beyond to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and was very active in helping those struggling to find their way, even if it wasn't asked for.



Cynthia is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald Gene Watz; daughter, Alicia Woodgate; step-daughters who she loved as her own, Laura Higley and Jennifer Berry; grandchildren, Jasmine Boling, Lincoln Berry, Ridge Berry, Sierra Trent, Autumn Higley, Gage Higley; brother, Greg Smith; and of course we couldn't forget her four legged grandsons (as she called them), Chance and Oki Woodgate.



She was a spiritual woman and this brought her comfort until the very end. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."



A quote from the family, "In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no else will ever fill. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. We love you to the moon and back. 2/4 = Always."



Note: Due to gathering restrictions, services will be held at a later date and information will be posted when they are available.

