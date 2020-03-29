Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Port Angeles resident Dale D. Doran Sr. passed peacefully at home. He was surrounded by loved ones in his final weeks.



Born in Port Angeles to Raymond P. Doran and Ruth K. (Short) Doran he attended school in Port Angeles until joining 11th Airborne 1951 to 1952 and later with 822 Aviation Engineer Battalion in Korea 1953. He was discharged in 1954.



Dale married the love of his life Nathalia J. Craver on April 20, 1955. Together they raised 4 children.



He worked at PenPly from 1954 to 1960 when he became a Longshoremen and proud member of ILWU Local 27 he was very proud of his union affiliation.



He was an avid golfer and very proud of his 6 hole in ones. He watched all UW Husky sports. He loved camping and spending time with his family.



Dale was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Nathalia Doran, parents Raymond and Ruth, Brothers Bill Doran, Larry Doran, Sisters Rae Johnson, Phyllis Sanderson and Patricia Woodcock.



Dale is survived by his children Pam Baar (Willy), Sharron Currie (Mike), Dale Doran Jr. and Vicki Riggle (Ron) 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



