Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Independent Bible Church Port Angeles , WA

Daniel Carl Hendrickson, age 75, passed away at Olympic Medical Center on November 23, 2019 after a brief and rapid battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) aka Lou Gehrig's disease.



Dan was born on October 28, 1944, in California. He was a 1963 graduate of Chaffey High School. He went on to earn a B.S. in Mathematics from Cal Poly Pomona and a MBA from



Dan spent 36 years working the Minuteman and Peacekeeper Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) programs, culminating as the Chief Engineer for Minuteman III Guidance Systems.



Over the course of his career he served in many capacities, always with a mind singular to providing for the Nations defense and supporting the needs of the Warfighter. He began his career with North American Aviation's Autonetics division after college programming the operational ground program for Minuteman ICBM.



Dan moved to Utah in 1972 on a field assignment with Rockwell International to work (and to ski) where he met and married Judy Carlson. They were married in July of 1973 and spent 6 weeks touring Europe.



In the fall of 1973 they moved to Arizona where Dan pursued additional education in finance. They moved back to Utah in 1975 to resume his work with Rockwell and they stayed in Utah until his retirement in 2004.



Upon their retirement they moved to Port Angeles. While in Washington, and up until his death, he continued to work as a consultant for the Air Force supporting both the Minuteman III program as well as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) ICBM follow on. While in Washington, Dan became an avid supporter, staunch advocate and served for 5 years as the President of Board for the Olympic Christian School (OCS).



Over the course of his time in Utah, Dan became involved with the Air Force Association (AFA) where he served in many capacities and leadership positions at the chapter, state, and region levels culminating in serving as the National Secretary from 1998-2002.



Dan was an avid backpacker, skier, coin-collector, rocket scientist, bible scholar, traveler, golfer and much more. Together with Judy they spent many enjoyable years skiing the mountains of Utah and backpacking in the Uintah mountains with their friends and their eight Llamas. Dan and Paul spent many days camping with the boy scouts, golfing and going to NFL football games.



He is survived by his wife, Judy; their son, Paul (wife Tessa) and two granddaughters (Noelle 7 and Faith 4). He is also survived his brother, Ronald (wife Sue) and many, many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents (Rudolph (Rudy) and Helen).



Following his diagnosis with ALS and throughout his journey, Dan remained resolute in his Faith and love of his Heavenly Father. Days prior to his passing he shared the following about his journey: "Recently the Lord revealed to me that I was to use my condition as a blessing to me to share his gospel. Boy, have I been blessed. I need more fingers and toes to count the number of people I've shared the gospel with. I've been blessed each time and I believe many have been blessed as well. Praise the Lord!"



A Memorial service and Celebration of Life reception will take place at Independent Bible Church in Port Angeles, on Sunday, December 15 at 3 PM. It is requested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Olympic Christian School (https://olympicchristian.org) in his memory.

