Daniel Charles Pollock, a Port Angeles native, passed away on December 4, 2019.
Born to Norman Eugene and Rita Lucille (Anderson) Pollock on August 9, 1950, Dan lived in Port Angels most of his life.
After finishing high school, Dan worked at a variety of jobs from laborer to taxi driver. He was briefly married and divorced twice.
Dan had been an avid bowler and golfer when he was younger. He greatly enjoyed fishing at the lake.
Later in his life, Dan earned his counseling certificate and worked for Highland Court Chemical Dependency Treatment Facility in Port Angeles.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Rita Pollock.
He is survived by sister, Nora (Ron) Rogers of Port Angeles; nephew, Jesse Clark of Port Angeles; great-nieces, Brittany Clark and Rose Clark both of Port Angeles; cousins, Kathy Fitzpatrick (Scott) Kenyon of Port Angeles and Ricky L. Pollock of Shelton; and aunt, Linda Pollock of Shelton.
The family asks that memorials are sent to the Diabetes Foundation, https://www.diabetes.org or 1.800.342.2383.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020