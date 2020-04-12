Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Earl Reandeau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The family and friends of Dan Reandeau mourn the passing of a most wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. Dan passed away peacefully March 15, 2020 at his home in West Seattle with his wife's hand in his.



Dan was born on August 24, 1951, to Charles and Ruth Reandeau in Port Townsend, Washington. He graduated from Port Townsend High School in 1969 and remained close with many of his classmates through the years.



After attending college in Port Angeles, he began his lifelong career at Port Townsend Paper Corporation in 1972, and retired in 2014 from the position of Pulpmill Superintendent.



Dan loved the water and enjoyed spending time with his father on the Diamond Z, the Crown Zellerbach paper mill's tug. He cherished fishing and crabbing with family and friends.



In 2015 Dan challenged his siblings to a new family tradition for bragging rights. He started a clam chowder contest that later became known as the House of Charles Clam Chowder Cook-off. The contest was only open to the Reandeau siblings and each year four new judges were selected who had not previously tasted any of the Reandeau family clam chowder. Dan's clam chowder was voted first in the competition, three of the four annual cook-off events held.



After retiring from the paper mill, Dan and his wife Debbie moved to West Seattle. Dan enjoyed traveling in his retirement years with Debbie to Hawaii, the Bahamas and Las Vegas.



Dan leaves behind his wife Debbie, son Noah (Kina), granddaughters Giada and Alexandra, his brother Larry (Kathy), sister Claudette, brother Tim (Patty) and stepson CJ. Dan was a remarkable man. He was a man of his word, a true gentleman and his sense of humor and storytelling was a gift he shared with all. Dan was a deeply spiritual man who had a deep love of God and his Church.



Dan will be greatly missed and remembered for his many acts of charity and kindness.



Remembrances may be made to Our Lady Guadalupe Parish, West Seattle.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



Please share your memories of Dan at The family and friends of Dan Reandeau mourn the passing of a most wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. Dan passed away peacefully March 15, 2020 at his home in West Seattle with his wife's hand in his.Dan was born on August 24, 1951, to Charles and Ruth Reandeau in Port Townsend, Washington. He graduated from Port Townsend High School in 1969 and remained close with many of his classmates through the years.After attending college in Port Angeles, he began his lifelong career at Port Townsend Paper Corporation in 1972, and retired in 2014 from the position of Pulpmill Superintendent.Dan loved the water and enjoyed spending time with his father on the Diamond Z, the Crown Zellerbach paper mill's tug. He cherished fishing and crabbing with family and friends.In 2015 Dan challenged his siblings to a new family tradition for bragging rights. He started a clam chowder contest that later became known as the House of Charles Clam Chowder Cook-off. The contest was only open to the Reandeau siblings and each year four new judges were selected who had not previously tasted any of the Reandeau family clam chowder. Dan's clam chowder was voted first in the competition, three of the four annual cook-off events held.After retiring from the paper mill, Dan and his wife Debbie moved to West Seattle. Dan enjoyed traveling in his retirement years with Debbie to Hawaii, the Bahamas and Las Vegas.Dan leaves behind his wife Debbie, son Noah (Kina), granddaughters Giada and Alexandra, his brother Larry (Kathy), sister Claudette, brother Tim (Patty) and stepson CJ. Dan was a remarkable man. He was a man of his word, a true gentleman and his sense of humor and storytelling was a gift he shared with all. Dan was a deeply spiritual man who had a deep love of God and his Church.Dan will be greatly missed and remembered for his many acts of charity and kindness.Remembrances may be made to Our Lady Guadalupe Parish, West Seattle.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.Please share your memories of Dan at www.emmickfunerals.com Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close