I remember when Dan and Liz stayed for a week with in Taos in 2002 or 2003. They helped name Dusky Rose of Corona and Cristal Luna of Corona (because we got the pups at a now-defunct gas station in Corona, NM). During that week, grocery shopping, Dan asked for sushi. I was astounded. I didn't know what sushi was until I was 20 or so -- and here was Daniel James from Alamogordo, asking for sushi! We will miss you, Dan.

Paula and Mark

Family