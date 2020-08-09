1/1
Daniel James Gallagher
1989-2020
Daniel James Gallagher, of Colorado Springs, died July 21, 2020. Born in Seattle on the winter solstice in 1989, he spent most of his life in New Mexico.

He earned his Bachelor's degree in 2016, overcoming brain disorders to do so. He was a brilliant musician.

Cherished by friends and family around the world, by his father, sister, son, and stepfamily in New Mexico, and mother, Annette Claycomb of Port Angeles, he'd have appreciated contributions to NAMI or Clallam Mosaic.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 8, 2020
I am remembering Danny's sparkling eyes when he smiled, telling of his adventures and of the respectfulness he showed to all. Love Sister/Aunt Mary
Mary Fuller
Family
August 8, 2020
I remember when Dan and Liz stayed for a week with in Taos in 2002 or 2003. They helped name Dusky Rose of Corona and Cristal Luna of Corona (because we got the pups at a now-defunct gas station in Corona, NM). During that week, grocery shopping, Dan asked for sushi. I was astounded. I didn't know what sushi was until I was 20 or so -- and here was Daniel James from Alamogordo, asking for sushi! We will miss you, Dan.
Paula and Mark
Family
August 8, 2020
Mary Fuller
August 7, 2020
I remember having him as a student when he was in high school. He was witty, charming, and respectful to everyone. Was very saddened to hear of his passing.
Kathy Wallis
August 7, 2020
My heart hurts for Danny's family and friends. I have a lot of fun
memories of Danny as a little boy. He was very clever at an early age. Love to all. Danny's Aunt Deanna
August 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Danny you are now with our lord and he has told me that everybody gets into heaven.
Bill and Patty Whitman
Family
August 6, 2020
I loved Danny and I love all of you so much. Know how much I think of you all with a heavy heart , but also know it is ok to hurt and only time helps to heal. Love you all, Sister and Aunt Eileen
Eileen
Family
