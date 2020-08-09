Daniel James Gallagher, of Colorado Springs, died July 21, 2020. Born in Seattle on the winter solstice in 1989, he spent most of his life in New Mexico.
He earned his Bachelor's degree in 2016, overcoming brain disorders to do so. He was a brilliant musician.
Cherished by friends and family around the world, by his father, sister, son, and stepfamily in New Mexico, and mother, Annette Claycomb of Port Angeles, he'd have appreciated contributions to NAMI or Clallam Mosaic.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.