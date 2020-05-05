Daniel Lee Whitaker
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Lee Whitaker died from natural causes.
He was 80.
Services: He has been interred at Dungeness Cemetery, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.sequimvalleychapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel
108 W Alder St
Sequim, WA 98382
3606835242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved