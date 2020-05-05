Daniel Lee Whitaker died from natural causes.
He was 80.
Services: He has been interred at Dungeness Cemetery, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.sequimvalleychapel.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 5, 2020.