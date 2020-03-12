Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Thomas Stenger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Thomas Stenger (birth name Meyer) was born November 9,1949, in Tacoma, passed away February 17, 2020 in Port Townsend at the age of seventy.



Dan graduated, in 1968, from Meadowdale High School, in Edmonds, where he excelled at football and wrestling.



He married his wife, Susan Ullerick, in 1970, and first moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 1973.



Dan and his family also traveled the western and central US for jobs in Eagle River, Alaska and Eaton, Colorado, landing finally in Port Townsend, in 1986, where Dan drove truck and operated heavy equipment for Seton Construction.



Almost wherever they lived, Dan dedicated his time as a volunteer firefighter. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening and golf.



Dan is survived by his parents, John R. Stenger and Arleen J. Stenger of Edmonds; wife, Susan E. Stenger; son, Daniel P. Stenger; daughter, Danelle J. (John) Greer; sisters, Patricia Kirkelie, Peggy Brown, Karen M. Yakovich and Elizabeth A. Francis; brother, John E. Stenger; granddaughters, Cheyenne E. Weishaar, Taschia E. Stenger and Savannah K. Greer; great-granddaughter, Georgia A. Stenger; and many, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial is planned in April. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School in South Dakota, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325 or give.stjo.org/donate - an outreach to benefit Native American children. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020

