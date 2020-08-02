Daniel Tobin Mock had his life cut short on June 7, 2020, in Lander, Wyoming.



Daniel was the passenger in a small KitFox plane that crashed into Frye Lake resulting in his death by drowning as the plane's pilot, aviation enthusiast, Scott Fitzgerald of Port Angeles exited the plane and survived the crash.



Daniel was a fascinating human that shared his zeal for life and love of nature and people with us all. Volumes could be written on the adventures and people he was involved with in his journeys. In the words of his friends, "…Daniel was a powerful optimist and visionary… he made everyone feel comfortable and welcomed in his presence… he instantly felt like family…Daniel was a doorway through which wonders and miracles appeared. He scattered seeds of kindness, humor, and curiosity wherever he went…"



He worked as a cell and radio tower installer/technician. He was an accomplished carpenter, skydiver, caver, scuba diver, boat captain, High-line walker, rock climber, surfer, window washer, inventor, dancer, musician, song writer and so much more.



Daniel had a magical communication with animals. He was born smiling and he never stopped! Daniel was a rare and energetic blast of joy and love and will be painfully missed and eternally loved and remembered.



Daniel is survived by his parents, Tobin and Kathy Mock; his sisters, Virginia Mock and Emily Viator; his nephews, Alex and Max Viator; his faithful dog, Gnome; and his multitude of the extended Mock family nationwide; and the thousands of people that thought Daniel was "their" best friend.



Daniel went by many names on his travels, Vagabond Dan, DanOman, Danimal and others, but the best was FRIEND! We will always miss our friend, Daniel!



Pura Vida! Donations can be made to Daniel's Memorial Fund at Go Fund Me at this link: https://gf.me/u/x77ggr

