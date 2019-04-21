Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dannie Harold Rugh was born in Ellensburg, on July 20, 1938. He went home to his Lord where his son, Dannie, was waiting for him on April 14, 2019, after valiantly fighting a terminal illness.



Dannie is survived by his wife, Nancy, whom he had been married to for 59 years; his sons, Michael (Diane) Rugh of Snohomish, Richard Rugh of Port Angeles, Patrick (Robin) Rugh of Federal Way; his grandchildren, Bryan Rugh, Regan Rugh, Tanner Mills, Jessie O'Hara and Brandon O'Hara; and his brother, Tom Purchase of Gig Harbor.



He was an avid bicyclist, right up until his health prohibited it this last year. He finished the Seattle to Portland bike ride in 1995 and 1996. He was always happiest in nature where he spent many days backpacking, camping and hiking, with a pack on his back and a bandana around his neck. He was extremely active in helping build the Discovery Trail where he formed many friendships.



He will be missed greatly by his family, friends and neighbors. Celebrate his life with us on Sunday, May 5, 2:00 PM, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S. Blake Avenue, Sequim, where he was an active member.



U.S. Navy for three years, during which he met a Boston girl named Nancy. He brought his East Coast girl back to the West Coast where they started their family, in Spokane. Dannie spent his entire working lifetime, 40 years, with BNSF Railroad (previously, Northern Pacific), as a traveling electrician. BNSF transferred Dannie, Nancy and their four boys to Yakima, in 1970, where they lived for 16 years, and then to Federal Way, until he retired from the railroad. Dannie and Nancy moved to Sequim, in 2002, where he resided until his death.

