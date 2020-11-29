Darleen J. Estes of Port Angeles, Washington, died on November 13, 2020, at Olympic Medical Center.



Darleen was born in Howard, South Dakota, on December 15, 1926, to A.C. and Lena (Rand) Clemetson. She was the youngest of seven children. After graduating from high school, she worked in the office of a construction company in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.



Darleen moved to California in 1956. There she met Stan Estes; they were married on September 14, 1956. They raised three children: Bill, Larry and Mary.



Stan and Darleen owned and operated Estes Engineering in California; they moved the company to Port Angeles in 1974 and considered it the perfect city to raise their children. Stan died in 2015.



Darleen was a creative homemaker, dedicated to her family.



Darleen is survived by children Bill, Larry (Kathy) and Mary, all of Port Angeles, and granddaughter Jestine (Bobby) Wood and great granddaughter Zenna, all of Bothell.



At her request, there will be no service. Her final resting place is at Ocean View Cemetery.

