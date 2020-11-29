1/
Darleen J. Estes
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darleen J. Estes of Port Angeles, Washington, died on November 13, 2020, at Olympic Medical Center.

Darleen was born in Howard, South Dakota, on December 15, 1926, to A.C. and Lena (Rand) Clemetson. She was the youngest of seven children. After graduating from high school, she worked in the office of a construction company in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Darleen moved to California in 1956. There she met Stan Estes; they were married on September 14, 1956. They raised three children: Bill, Larry and Mary.

Stan and Darleen owned and operated Estes Engineering in California; they moved the company to Port Angeles in 1974 and considered it the perfect city to raise their children. Stan died in 2015.

Darleen was a creative homemaker, dedicated to her family.

Darleen is survived by children Bill, Larry (Kathy) and Mary, all of Port Angeles, and granddaughter Jestine (Bobby) Wood and great granddaughter Zenna, all of Bothell.

At her request, there will be no service. Her final resting place is at Ocean View Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved