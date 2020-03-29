Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene "Dolly" Alward. View Sign Service Information Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel 105 W 4th St Port Angeles , WA 98362 (360)-452-9701 Send Flowers Obituary

Dolly passed away surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 88.



She moved to Port Angeles when she was young with her parents; Lewis and Margaret Schulz, from North River, Minnesota.



Dolly married Chuck Alward and had two children; Alan and Nancy.



Chuck threw rocks at her window to get her attention, and it worked.



Dolly never met a stranger and greeted everyone with a smile and style.



There were many camping trips to Klalloch and seaside with the kids. Happy miles on the back of Chucks motorcycle, including a trip to Reno, where she ate sunflower seeds to stay awake.



Dolly worked retail mostly. One highlight was while working at J.C. Penneys, she helped John Wayne find long underwear. Later volunteering at OMC gift shop as a pink lady.



You couldn't count the miles she rode on her bicycle out on 101 and 112, biking to Salt Creek.



After Chuck passed she found love and companionship with Ray Fasola for 29 years. They had many adventures together, including a three week trip to Alaska with her dog on her lap. Always had the love of a dog.



We can't count the times "Hello Dolly" was sung to her. She loved to dance and had music playing in the house all the time.



Generous to a fault, she will be missed greatly by all who knew her.



Dolly was preceded in death by husband: Chuck Alward, sister, Ruth Goin, brother, Robert Schulz.



She is survived by Ray Fasola, son Alan Alward, daughter Nancy (Alward) Baird, Grandchildren; Ray Alward, Holly (Alward) Gigstead and Alan Baird. Five great grandchildren, brother in laws, Jim Goin and Edward Hiralez.



