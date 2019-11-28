Darlene (Grandma Dar) Francis, age 86, passed away in the early morning on November 5, 2019, Port Angeles, in her residence due to age related issues, with family by her side.
Grandma Dar was born on February 2, 1933, in Yale, Oklahoma. She moved to Washington state when she was nine and graduated from Clallam Bay High School, in 1951. She lived the majority of her life in Port Angeles with her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dorothy and Clyde Jernigan; and her husband of 30 years at his passing, Leroy Francis.
She is survived by her five children, Charlene Hoffman, Terry Binford, Dale Francis, Dean Francis, and William Francis.
Dar, know fondly by her family as Grandma Dar, was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother to a large family that loved her very much.
Grandma Dar's most beloved job she had was as a teacher's aid at Jefferson Elementary. She was enthusiastic in helping the children and the school. She taught there until she finally had to retire, in 2011.
In her retirement, she spent most of her time crafting. She enjoyed embroidery, making blankets for her family and playing cards with her friends.
Grandma Dar was a very determined woman and never let anything get in her way. She was outspoken and feisty, nothing ever dulled her spirit.
Grandma Dar will be dearly missed by her family and loved ones. She will not be having a service, at her request. She is laid to rest at Mount Angeles Cemetery, beside her husband.
I am free to shine with the sun
To light up the day
In my own special way.
I am free without my body
To live on in your memory.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019