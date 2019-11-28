Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene J. Francis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene (Grandma Dar) Francis, age 86, passed away in the early morning on November 5, 2019, Port Angeles, in her residence due to age related issues, with family by her side.



Grandma Dar was born on February 2, 1933, in Yale, Oklahoma. She moved to Washington state when she was nine and graduated from Clallam Bay High School, in 1951. She lived the majority of her life in Port Angeles with her family.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dorothy and Clyde Jernigan; and her husband of 30 years at his passing, Leroy Francis.



She is survived by her five children, Charlene Hoffman, Terry Binford, Dale Francis, Dean Francis, and William Francis.



Dar, know fondly by her family as Grandma Dar, was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother to a large family that loved her very much.



Grandma Dar's most beloved job she had was as a teacher's aid at Jefferson Elementary. She was enthusiastic in helping the children and the school. She taught there until she finally had to retire, in 2011.



In her retirement, she spent most of her time crafting. She enjoyed embroidery, making blankets for her family and playing cards with her friends.



Grandma Dar was a very determined woman and never let anything get in her way. She was outspoken and feisty, nothing ever dulled her spirit.



Grandma Dar will be dearly missed by her family and loved ones. She will not be having a service, at her request. She is laid to rest at Mount Angeles Cemetery, beside her husband.



I am free to shine with the sun



To light up the day



In my own special way.



I am free without my body



To live on in your memory. Darlene (Grandma Dar) Francis, age 86, passed away in the early morning on November 5, 2019, Port Angeles, in her residence due to age related issues, with family by her side.Grandma Dar was born on February 2, 1933, in Yale, Oklahoma. She moved to Washington state when she was nine and graduated from Clallam Bay High School, in 1951. She lived the majority of her life in Port Angeles with her family.She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dorothy and Clyde Jernigan; and her husband of 30 years at his passing, Leroy Francis.She is survived by her five children, Charlene Hoffman, Terry Binford, Dale Francis, Dean Francis, and William Francis.Dar, know fondly by her family as Grandma Dar, was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother to a large family that loved her very much.Grandma Dar's most beloved job she had was as a teacher's aid at Jefferson Elementary. She was enthusiastic in helping the children and the school. She taught there until she finally had to retire, in 2011.In her retirement, she spent most of her time crafting. She enjoyed embroidery, making blankets for her family and playing cards with her friends.Grandma Dar was a very determined woman and never let anything get in her way. She was outspoken and feisty, nothing ever dulled her spirit.Grandma Dar will be dearly missed by her family and loved ones. She will not be having a service, at her request. She is laid to rest at Mount Angeles Cemetery, beside her husband.I am free to shine with the sunTo light up the dayIn my own special way.I am free without my bodyTo live on in your memory. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close