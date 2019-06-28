Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Rose Oya-Flores. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LaPush resident, Darlene Rose Oya-Flores passed away on June 18, 2019, in Forks.



Born to Alvin Oya and Thelma Fulton, on December 20, 1963, in Canada, she moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 1986.



On February 21, 1990, Darlene married the love of her life, Michael Flores, Sr. They were married for 29 years.



During her life, Darlene was a college student, a secretary, housekeeper and full-time mother and homemaker.



Darlene loved being the best "gramma" to her grandchildren. She was happiest taking care of her family!



Her other interests included yard work, playing games on her phone and slot machines.



Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Alvin Oya, of Little Boston; sister, Mary McCarty, of Neah Bay; sister, Terri Lee Jack, of Puyallup; brother, Carl Allen, of Skokomish.



She is survived by her husband, Michael Flores, Sr.; sons, Nathan, Austin and Michael Flores, and Byron "Joey" Fryberg; grandchildren, Angel, Cheyanne, Chaz Lynn and Kalob Fryberg; brothers, Clifford Blevins and Richard Blevins; her cat, Precious; and her dogs, Riley and Chewy.



Darlene's funeral service will be held this Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1 PM, at the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribal Gym, in Port Gamble. Burial will be at Little Boston Cemetery in Port Gamble. LaPush resident, Darlene Rose Oya-Flores passed away on June 18, 2019, in Forks.Born to Alvin Oya and Thelma Fulton, on December 20, 1963, in Canada, she moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 1986.On February 21, 1990, Darlene married the love of her life, Michael Flores, Sr. They were married for 29 years.During her life, Darlene was a college student, a secretary, housekeeper and full-time mother and homemaker.Darlene loved being the best "gramma" to her grandchildren. She was happiest taking care of her family!Her other interests included yard work, playing games on her phone and slot machines.Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Alvin Oya, of Little Boston; sister, Mary McCarty, of Neah Bay; sister, Terri Lee Jack, of Puyallup; brother, Carl Allen, of Skokomish.She is survived by her husband, Michael Flores, Sr.; sons, Nathan, Austin and Michael Flores, and Byron "Joey" Fryberg; grandchildren, Angel, Cheyanne, Chaz Lynn and Kalob Fryberg; brothers, Clifford Blevins and Richard Blevins; her cat, Precious; and her dogs, Riley and Chewy.Darlene's funeral service will be held this Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1 PM, at the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribal Gym, in Port Gamble. Burial will be at Little Boston Cemetery in Port Gamble. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from June 28 to June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close